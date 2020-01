Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 03:40 Hits: 5

The United States has received $500 million from Saudi Arabia to help cover the cost of American troops stationed in the kingdom, a U.S. official told CNN.The payment was reportedly made in December, and last week President Trump said in a Fox News...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/budget-appropriations/478721-saudi-arabia-paid-500-million-for-cost-of-us-troops-in