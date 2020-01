Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 16 January 2020 19:04 Hits: 2

The Taliban have given the U.S. envoy a document outlining their offer for a temporary cease-fire in Afghanistan that would last between seven and 10 days, Taliban officials familiar with the...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/MA1u7oSu32A/