Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 01:06 Hits: 0

Based on the popular network show "Shark Tank," the Air Force launched the pitch day concept in 2019 to find solutions from nontraditional companies to whom the traditional Department of Defense...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/vIBCTtqqknA/