Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 03:38 Hits: 1

Democratic candidates for president clashed Tuesday on whether to leave U.S. troops in the Middle East.The six candidates on Tuesday night’s debate stage were pressed during the final Democratic debate before the Iowa caucuses on their...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/478316-democrats-clash-at-debate-over-keeping-us-troops-in-mideast