Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 04:45 Hits: 0

President Trump on Tuesday night said he agreed with the suggestion to replace the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal with a new pact negotiated by his own administration. "Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, @BorisJohnson, stated,&...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/478324-trump-says-he-agrees-with-idea-of-replacing-obama-era-iran-deal-with