Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 18:57 Hits: 0

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General William Barr said deterrence was a key component of the strike. But they stopped short of saying definitively that no specific plot was broken up.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/gBQCdBfnU3U/