Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 22:10 Hits: 0

A group of environmental organizations is raising alarms about the Defense Department’s alleged incineration of PFAS chemicals, also called “forever chemicals” due to their persistence in the environment and human body.The green groups, which...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/477765-green-groups-raise-alarms-about-alleged-pentagon-pfas-incineration