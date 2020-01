Articles

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) on Tuesday said he has majority support for his resolution aimed at reining in President Trump’s war powers against Iran after making changes to win Republican votes.“I’ve got 51 declared votes on version two,” Kaine told...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/478221-kaine-says-he-has-51-votes-for-iran-war-powers-resolution