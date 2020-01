Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 19:35 Hits: 0

The exercise, crafted by the 18th Wing, is intended to bolster joint interoperability and push airmen to employ continuous airpower using tactics stemming from the Pacific Air Force’s agile combat...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/XtLLp8r6ags/