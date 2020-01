Articles

Published on Monday, 13 January 2020

U.S. crews at theĀ Ain al-Asad military base in western Iraq cleared debris from the scene of an Iranian missile strike on Monday, with officials telling reporters that at least 10 missiles struck the airfield.The Associated Press reported...

