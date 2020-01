Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 00:03 Hits: 1

Democrats are racing against the clock to shore up support for checking President Trump’s war powers as the fight shifts to the Senate.Lawmakers looking to limit Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran face a tight time frame with...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/477794-democrats-scramble-to-rein-in-trumps-iran-war-powers