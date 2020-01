Articles

Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020

Two U.S. troops were killed in Afghanistan Saturday in a roadside bombing attackĀ that was claimed by the Taliban in the southern part of the country.The U.S.-led coalition in Kabul said in a statement that theĀ service members were killed...

