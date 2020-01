Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 19:35 Hits: 5

The officials said a military airstrike targeted Abdul Reza Shahla’i, a high-ranking commander in Iran's Islamic Republican Guard Corps but the mission was not successful. The officials spoke on...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/d9V958HafbM/