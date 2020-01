Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 15:14 Hits: 0

It was the first known al-Shabab attack against U.S. forces inside Kenya, a key base for fighting one of the world’s most resilient extremist organizations.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/sEVIbFwHMtA/