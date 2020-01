Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 01:25 Hits: 1

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday indicated that the U.S. would notĀ launch attacksĀ on Iranian cultural sites, breaking with President Trump's threat to target those sites if Iranian-backed forces initiated strikes on Americans or U.S...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/477054-pentagon-chief-says-us-will-follow-laws-of-armed-conflict-after-trumps