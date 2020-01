Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 22:13 Hits: 1

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will make the rounds on this week's Sunday talk shows as he continues to defend President Trump's decision to kill top Iranian military official Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The Pentagon said this week that a U.S....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/476791-sunday-show-preview-pompeo-seeks-to-sell-trumps-iran-strike