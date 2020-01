Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 01:58 Hits: 3

Rockets were launched and landed inside or near Iraq's Green Zone following a funeral procession for Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. strike, The Associated Press reported Saturday. The Green Zone is where...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/476799-rockets-fired-near-green-zone-after-day-of-mourning-for-soleimani