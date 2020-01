Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 17:29 Hits: 1

Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds force and mastermind of its regional security strategy, was killed in an airstrike early Friday near the Iraqi capital's international airport....

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/ZNI6q9P_wEY/