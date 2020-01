Articles

Former acting and Deputy CIA Director Michael Morell on Friday warned that President Trump’s decision to kill a top Iranian general will lead to “dead civilian Americans.”Morell told “CBS This Morning” that the drone strike that killed Gen...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/476755-former-acting-cia-director-there-will-be-dead-americans-as-result-of