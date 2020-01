Articles

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) accused President Trump of an "act of war" following the Thursday airstrike in Iraq he ordered that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. "Last night the President engaged in what is widely...

