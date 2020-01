Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 17:34 Hits: 2

“The American people should know that President Trump’s decision to remove Qasem Soleimani from the battlefield saved American lives. There’s no doubt about that,” Pompeo said.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/6tqJdSJ_Q_4/