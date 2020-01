Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 18:05 Hits: 2

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), who served multiple tours in Iraq, said Friday that the Trump administration needs to explain to Congress its plan for Iran after a U.S. strike killed one of the country's top generals."The Administration must come to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/476671-lawmaker-who-served-tours-in-iraq-says-trump-must-provide-plan-on-iran