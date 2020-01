Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 18:54 Hits: 0

Iran denied involvement in the attack on the embassy. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted by media as saying that "if the Islamic Republic makes a decision to confront any country, it...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/dGGgEJMeVqg/