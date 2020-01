Articles

As many as 4,000 U.S. troops are reportedly on standby for possible deployment to Kuwait after demonstrators, including members of an Iranian-backed militia, breached the walls of the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad.Fox News reported...

