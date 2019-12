Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 21:11 Hits: 2

Russia is warning that the Iran nuclear deal is in danger of “falling apart” without compliance from the United States and European Union, The Associated Press reports.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday said because of the “destructive...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/476284-russia-warns-iran-nuclear-deal-in-danger-of-falling-apart-report