Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019 21:16 Hits: 3

President Donald Trump starts the new year knee-deep in daunting foreign policy challenges at the same time he'll have to deal with a likely impeachment trial in the Senate and the demands of a...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/s7B9PIULbXs/