Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 13:13 Hits: 0

Two men have been removed from the Army National Guard after activists revealed that they are members of a religious group with ties to white supremacy.An Alabama National Guard spokesperson confirmed to The Hill that they are currently...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/army/476010-two-men-kicked-out-of-army-national-guard-for-ties-to-white-supremacy