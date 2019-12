Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 14:39 Hits: 0

A group of Navy SEALS who accused their platoon leader of war crimes have spoken out in never-before-seen footage obtained by The New York Times.According to a trove of leaked Navy materials, members of SEAL Team 7 described Special Operations Chief...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/476017-navy-seals-who-turned-in-gallagher-he-is-freaking-evil