Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 19:28 Hits: 3

The biggest exercise on the Army’s docket is Defender 2020. Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy said that it will be similar in size and scope to Exercise Reforger — a Cold War-era strategic...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/aPWwoScGGRI/