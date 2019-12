Articles

Thursday, 26 December 2019

China sailed a new aircraft carrier into the Taiwan Strait ahead of the upcoming presidential election in Taiwan, Reuters reported Thursday. The Chinese carrier Shandog sailed north through the Strait, Reuters reported, citing Taiwan’s defense...

