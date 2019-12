Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 02:37 Hits: 1

North Korea's threat to deliver a "Christmas gift" to the U.S. appears to have fizzled, with no reports of military action by Pyongyang as of late Wednesday.A North Korean official earlier this month accused U.S. negotiators of trying to buy time...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/475925-christmas-day-passes-in-north-korea-with-no-sign-of-gift-to-us