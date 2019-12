Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 00:21 Hits: 2

Former national security adviser John Bolton said in an interview Sunday that he doubts that President Trump "really means it" when he says his administration will stop North Korea from developing nuclear warheads that could reach the U.S.In an...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/475692-bolton-says-he-doesnt-think-trump-admin-really-means-it-on-stopping-north