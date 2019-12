Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 18:47 Hits: 1

The State Department's Office of Inspector General (OIG) found that more U.S. bomb-sniffing dogs than previously known had died overseas due to mistreatment.The OIG in September published a report that found that at least 10 of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/475605-a-government-watchdog-said-us-bomb-sniffing-dogs-were-dying-overseas