Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 20:44 Hits: 2

The State Department on Saturday expressed concern about the escalation of a conflict in Libya amid the reported presence of Russian mercenaries. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement Saturday that the U.S. is "...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/475612-state-dept-concerned-about-situation-in-libya-as-conflict-escalates