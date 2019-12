Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 17:54 Hits: 3

A top Pentagon intelligence official will soon leave the building, the fourth key defense official to announce their resignation within a week.Principal Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Kari Bingen submitted her resignation on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/475114-fourth-pentagon-official-announces-resignation-within-week