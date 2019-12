Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 16:51 Hits: 3

The military’s top uniformed official pushed back on last week’s reports that found that the Pentagon for years lied about progress in the 18-year Afghanistan War, calling the findings a “mischaracterization.”“I know there’s an assertion out there...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/475491-chairman-of-joint-chiefs-of-staff-pushes-back-on-afghanistan-reports