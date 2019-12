Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 22:03 Hits: 1

The Senate on Thursday passed a $1.4 trillion spending package to fund the government through the rest of the fiscal year, averting a second government shutdown in 2019.Senators broke the package into two chunks, passing the first measure in a 71-23...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/475340-senate-sends-14-trillion-spending-package-to-trump