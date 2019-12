Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 03:09 Hits: 0

A provision in the annual defense policy bill calls on the Air Force to develop a prototype receiver capable of utilizing foreign GNSS, such as the European Union's Galileo or Japan's QZSS satellites.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/T9qxybAl3TY/