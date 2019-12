Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 10:58 Hits: 2

The legislation, if passed in the Senate, means that a total of 22,500 visas through the Special Immigrant Visa program could be issued to former Afghan interpreters — up from the 18,500 limit...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/uM_vexmJVLQ/