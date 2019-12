Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 16 December 2019 19:58 Hits: 2

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Monday that he would support President Trump drawing down to 8,600 U.S. troops in Afghanistan.Speaking to reporters in Kabul, Graham, a leading GOP defense voice who has become a key ally of Trump’s, said a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/474770-graham-supports-drawing-down-to-8600-troops-in-afghanistan