Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 16 December 2019 20:29 Hits: 2

A federal judge on Monday rejected former national security adviser Michael Flynn's allegation that prosecutors improperly withheld key evidence from his defense team prior to him entering a plea agreement over charges of lying to federal...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/474774-federal-judge-rejects-flynns-claims-of-prosecutorial-misconduct