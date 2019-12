Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 15 December 2019 20:49 Hits: 2

Dozens of Navy pilots, including at least two instructors stationed at a Florida base that was the site of a deadly shooting earlier this month, have written a letter to lawmakers demanding that pilots be allowed to carry weapons while on base.Fox...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/474658-navy-pilots-demand-right-to-carry-guns-on-base-in-wake-of-pensacola-shooting