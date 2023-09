Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 11 September 2023 20:16 Hits: 4

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes said she can't fathom why Dodge Hellonen violated his oath to protect the Constitution "against all enemies, foreign and domestic" by joining the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/09/11/marine-capitol-rioter-gets-1-hour-of-community-service-each-of-279-marine-civil-war-casualties.html