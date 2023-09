Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 18:46 Hits: 5

By the time the sun completely set, the street was lit by roughly 200 people carrying flickering lights, waiting for the vigil to begin.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/09/08/marine-crew-chief-who-died-australia-osprey-crash-remembered-hometown-vigil.html