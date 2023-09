Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 19:17 Hits: 6

The Navy confirmed Friday that it removed the executive officer of a command responsible for ensuring sailors have accurate pay and allowances amid an ongoing investigation.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/09/08/navy-fires-executive-officer-of-pay-and-personnel-support-center-amid-investigation.html