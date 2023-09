Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 20:39 Hits: 7

Cuba's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the government had detected a network operating from Russia to recruit Cuban citizens living both in Russia and in Cuba to fight in Ukraine.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/09/08/cuba-arrests-17-allegedly-helping-recruit-some-of-its-citizens-fight-russia-ukraine.html