Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 21:14 Hits: 2

The Army report says the craft flew out of a cloud layer in an “unrecoverable flight attitude” and the crew could not recover in time to avoid the ground.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/09/06/army-releases-military-helicopter-crash-report-wont-say-cause.html