Published on Friday, 01 September 2023

Army Capt. Larry Taylor, who was an AH-1 Cobra pilot between August 1967 and August 1968, is set to be awarded the Medal of Honor on Sept. 5. He is credited with the daring rescue of a small patrol of soldiers who were surrounded by the enemy in Vietnam.

