Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 14:15 Hits: 2

The military banned openly LGBTQ+ service members — and denied thousands honorable discharges, restricting their access to federal programs designed to help veterans.

Read more http://www.govexec.com/defense/2023/08/veterans-discharged-under-dont-ask-dont-tell-are-still-fighting-justice-and-benefits/389875/