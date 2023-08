Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 19:08 Hits: 6

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that Russia is looking for additional artillery shells and other basic materiel to shore up its defense industrial base.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/08/30/white-house-says-putin-and-kim-jong-un-traded-letters-russia-looks-munitions-north-korea.html